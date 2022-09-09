 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man gets 21 years in prison in 2020 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to a 21-year prison term in a 2020 killing in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Marrell Withers, 42, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Mullen after a jury in June found Withers guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Dec. 9, 2020, killing of Samuel Spires. Prosecutors had sought a conviction for first-degree murder.

Marrell Withers

Marrell Withers was found guilty in the December 2020 killing of Samuel Spires.

Spires, 50, was found shot to death in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue. Police said Withers told detectives he shot Spires because Spires stole drugs from him.

 

