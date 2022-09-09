St. Louis man gets 21 years in prison in 2020 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to a 21-year prison term in a 2020 killing in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.
Marrell Withers, 42, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Mullen after a jury in June found Withers guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Dec. 9, 2020, killing of Samuel Spires. Prosecutors had sought a conviction for first-degree murder.
Spires, 50, was found shot to death in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue. Police said Withers told detectives he shot Spires because Spires stole drugs from him.