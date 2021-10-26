 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 22-year prison term in 2020 homicide near downtown
St. Louis man gets 22-year prison term in 2020 homicide near downtown

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison in a 2020 homicide near downtown St. Louis.

Marino Mack, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the March 13, 2020, fatal shooting of Travis Hamilton. Prosecutors reduced the murder charge from first degree to second degree in exchange for Mack's guilty plea; Circuit Judge Rex Burlison sentenced Mack to prison.

Marino Mack

Marino Mack has been charged in the shooting death of Travis Hamilton, police said on April 28, 2020. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Hamilton, 29, was fatally shot in the 1200 block of North Seventh Street. Charges said that a witness told police Hamilton was upset with Mack because Mack hadn't fully paid him for a gun a couple of months earlier. Mack also shot in the face a woman, then 26, who had driven Mack and Hamilton around the city the night of the shooting. She survived.

