St. Louis man gets 22 years for rape of 73-year-old

CLAYTON — A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to the maximum of 22 years for the 2019 rape of a 73-year-old woman, St. Louis County prosecutors said Friday.

Sammie Hubbard, 57, was convicted by a jury in July of one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 21, 2019, Hubbard and the victim had been arguing about whether he would move into her home. The 73-year-old victim did not consent to his moving in or sex with Hubbard, prosecutors said. Hubbard and the woman were at one point in a consensual sexual relationship, prosecutors said.

The victim spoke at Thursday's sentencing hearing, saying that testifying about the attack was "the most painful thing I've ever done," prosecutors said in a statement announcing Hubbard's sentence. A former domestic assault victim of Hubbard's also spoke, they said.

The 22-year sentence was the maximum for the crimes, prosecutors said. Hubbard, of the 8500 block of Riverview Boulevard, will also have to register as a sex offender.

