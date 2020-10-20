 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man gets 22 years for St. Charles County fireworks stand robbery, other crimes
0 comments

St. Louis man gets 22 years for St. Charles County fireworks stand robbery, other crimes

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced to 22 years in prison Tuesday for a series of gun crimes, including the robbery of employees at a St. Charles County fireworks stand.

Duianete Moore, 39, stole guns from vehicles four times during the spring and summer of 2018, prosecutors said. On June 26, 2018, he and a woman robbed employees of Crazy Cheap Fireworks in St. Charles County of their wallets and also stole money from the register, prosecutors said. 

Moore pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to charges of robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports