St. Louis man gets 23-year term in 2020 Berkeley homicide

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to prison in a 2020 homicide in Berkeley.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo sentenced Danny Jackson, 37, to 23 years in prison in the March 25, 2020, robbery and shooting death of Dennis McClin.

Jackson pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to second-degree murder (also called felony murder), first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. McLin, 31, was found shot to death about 9:25 p.m. in the 6500 block of Jonas Place, police said. Prosecutors can charge someone with felony murder when someone dies during the commission of a felony.

Police said in court documents that surveillance video recorded the robbery and shooting. Court documents said Jackson and McLin's cellphones were "pinging simultaneously at the same locations before and after the murder."

Police said McLin was found by a Berkeley police officer patrolling the area.

After Jackson's arrest, he told investigators that a car involved in the incident was his, as well as the phone police linked him to, but that he was not near the shooting scene, charges said.