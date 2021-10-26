St. Louis man gets 24-year term in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison Monday in a 2018 deadly shooting in St. Louis.
Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer sentenced David O. Love, 24, to a 24-year prison term for convictions of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 6, 2018, killing of Jarvis Wheat in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
A jury found Love guilty of those charges in June, rejecting his self-defense claim.
Wheat, 37, was found shot to death about 9:45 p.m. at Robin and West Florissant avenues. Charges said two men came out of a gas station on the corner and spoke briefly with Wheat before one of them shot him. The killing was captured on surveillance video, which police said helped identify Love as a suspect.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
