St. Louis man gets 24-year term in 2018 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison Monday in a 2018 deadly shooting in St. Louis.

Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer sentenced David O. Love, 24, to a 24-year prison term for convictions of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 6, 2018, killing of Jarvis Wheat in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A jury found Love guilty of those charges in June, rejecting his self-defense claim.

David Osby Love

David O. Love is charged in the July 6, 2018, shooting death of Jarvis Wheat.  

Wheat, 37, was found shot to death about 9:45 p.m. at Robin and West Florissant avenues. Charges said two men came out of a gas station on the corner and spoke briefly with Wheat before one of them shot him. The killing was captured on surveillance video, which police said helped identify Love as a suspect.

