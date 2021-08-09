 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 25-year prison term in deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man struck a plea deal Monday with prosecutors and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the killing of a woman and wounding of a man in 2019.

Nichols St. James Chatman, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting in September 2019 of Deariah Jones, 21, in an apartment in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road in the city’s Baden neighborhood. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other counts.

Nichols St. James Chatman was charged Oct. 1, 2019, in the shooting death of Deariah Jones on Sept. 23, 2019.

Chatman's case was set for trial Monday. Instead, Judge Timothy Boyer accepted Chatman's plea agreement and sentenced Chatman to prison.

Chatman fired several shots from a .40-caliber handgun, hitting Jones multiple times. Jones died at a hospital. The man she was with was hit in the shoulder.

Chatman had been texting the man before the shooting, "asking where he was," charges say. The man in bed with Jones recognized Chatman instantly before Chatman shot him. Police said a man waiting at a bus stop across the street saw Chatman fleeing the apartment.

Chatman's lawyer could not be reached.

