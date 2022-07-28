St. Louis man gets 25-year term for selling $11,000 in child porn

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man Thursday was sentenced to prison Thursday for making and selling child pornography online.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey sentenced Kailon Vontez Lewis, 23, to 25 years in federal prison for one count of producing child porn. Lewis admitted in December that he made four pornographic videos involving an underage girl. He sold the videos online for $40, and made about $11,000, his plea said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple online tips about Lewis involving child porn, court documents said. He admitted downloading, viewing and distributing child pornography after investigators searched his apartment in the 600 block of Bates Street.

Lewis will have lifetime supervision upon his release from prison.