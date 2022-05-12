 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man gets 3-year term, probation in 2019 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge Thursday sentenced a man to three years behind bars and five years of probation in the shooting death of a roommate on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

A jury in February found Robert D. Smith, 51, guilty of armed criminal action and second-degree murder, also called felony murder, which means someone died during the commission of a felony. Smith fatally shot Todd Toston Sr., 61, at a home in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue. Smith was barred from possessing a gun for felony DWI convictions nearly two decades ago.

At trial in February, prosecutors sought a conviction of first-degree murder.

Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler gave Smith the minimum sentence: three years for armed criminal action and five years' probation for second-degree murder, backed up to 10 years in prison if he violates probation. The jury that convicted Smith asked the judge for leniency, telling her they believed Smith killed Toston in self-defense but had to convict Smith of felony murder based on Missouri law.

Robert Smith

Robert Smith, 49, of St. Louis was charged Friday, Nov. 30, 2019 with murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 28, 2019 shooting of Todd Toston Sr., 69, of St. Louis. 

Before Smith's trial in February, Smith's lawyers claimed "prosecutorial vindictiveness" by filing a "substitute information" 11 days before trial that included the felony murder charge because Smith was prohibited from having a gun. By doing so, Smith's lawyers claimed, the state effectively foreclosed on Smith's self-defense claim and forced the jury into convicting him of that count.

Jurors "felt their hands were tied," defense lawyer Josh Lohn said Thursday. "This sentence allows for some reprieve from the injustice the law required."

