St. Louis man gets 45 years for providing tips that led to drug murders

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis who provided information that led to four murders and three other shootings by a drug gang was sentenced Monday to 45 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Charles “Man Man” Thompson, 35, was in state prison at the time he was feeding tips to a drug gang about members of his own gang, named "Blumeyer," prosecutors said.

Thompson hoped to become a significant drug dealer by eliminating competitors and receiving drugs for his information, which he provided to Anthony "TT" Jordan, who then used it to target Blumeyer members, prosecutors said.

Using that information, Jordan was "directly involved" in the shooting of Terrell Beasley on July 1, 2013, and Aug. 8, 2013; the Dec. 23, 2013, shooting of Anthony Anderson; the murders of Robert Parker and Clara Walker on Dec. 29, 2013; the Jan. 21, 2014, murder of Michail Gridiron and the murder of Dion Stovall on March 5, 2014, prosecutors said.

When Thompson was released from prison he got money and drugs from Jordan, prosecutors said.

Thompson pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a cocaine conspiracy charge, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death and one other gun charge.

Jordan is awaiting trial in the Eastern District of Missouri on a variety of drug and weapons charges, as well as three charges of murder related to drug distribution.

“The acts of Charles Thompson directly contributed to the untimely and unnecessary deaths of many victims,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming in a statement announcing the sentence.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.