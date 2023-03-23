ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on Thursday was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to driving a stolen car and leaving the scene of a car wreck that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Kenderick D. Moore, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He admitted to driving a stolen 2016 Ford Fusion in September 2018 at West Florissant Avenue near Thrush Avenue, striking another car from behind and killing the passenger, Devonna Riggins. He then fled the scene.

Police arrested Moore after finding his DNA on the driver's seat airbag in the Ford Fusion.

Prosecutors agreed Thursday to recommend a 5-year sentence for manslaughter and four-year sentences for the other counts, all of which would run at the same time. Moore will receive three years of credit for time served in jail.