St. Louis man gets 5-year prison term in ATV stunt-riding shooting near Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after jurors in January convicted him of shooting at a pickup truck driver in what authorities said was an attack involving ATV and dirt bike stunt riders.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan sentenced Dzened Muhic, 28, to a five-year term for two counts of armed criminal action and a suspended 10-year term with five years of probation for illegally discharging a gun at a motor vehicle. He received lesser suspended sentences for second-degree assault, property damage and harassment.

Muhic claimed self-defense when he shot and wounded the 55-year-old driver of a pickup in the Bevo Mill neighborhood in February 2019.

Authorities said Muhic was among a crew that surrounded a Ford F-150 while going south in the 4700 block of Gravois Avenue and that its driver swerved to avoid being boxed in. One of the stunt drivers kicked out the pickup's passenger-side mirror.

Surveillance video showed several ATVs and motorbikes following the pickup down Gravois and then Muhic firing shots at the truck as it rear-ended him in the intersection. The driver, John Naggi, was injured from shards of glass lodged in his arm.

The circuit attorney's office initially declined charges against Muhic, citing self-defense claims by both parties but filed the case in May 2019 amid a police crackdown on ATV stunt drivers.

Muhic's lawyer, Kristi Flint, said in court Friday that Muhic's parents are Bosnian immigrants who met in a concentration camp during the Bosnian war and that Muhic was among the first Bosnian refugees born in St. Louis. She asked for probation, noting Muhic's lack of criminal history, family support and academic success.

Muhic read a statement in court Friday that included an apology to the victim and said, "This whole situation has left me traumatized and I'm sure it traumatized you."

"I will never again allow myself to be put in a situation like this ever again," Muhic said. "I never want to be close to another firearm ever again — even the thought of a gun brings up an anxiety in me I can't explain. It legitimately terrifies me and this situation has left me with emotional scarring I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

A prosecutor asked the judge for a 10-year prison term.

Naggi said in court Friday that he was still processing what happened and that perhaps one day he could forgive Muhic.

"You did what you did and you've got to pay the consequences," he said. "I did nothing wrong that night."

