St. Louis man gets 5-year prison term in deadly drunken driving crash

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a passenger in 2018.

Benjamin Slay, 39, of the 6400 block of Blw Street, entered the plea Thursday to a felony charge of DWI-death of another. The Circuit Attorney's Office dropped a charge of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for Slay's guilty plea to the other charge.

Circuit Judge Madeline O'Connolly accepted Slay's plea agreement and sentenced him to five years with credit for more than two years of time served in jail.

Charges filed in 2019 said Slay was driving a car the 4000 block of Germania Street on Nov. 8, 2018, when he failed to make a turn and crossed the opposing lanes of traffic before hitting a tree along the River Des Peres.

Police said he was driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Slay was ejected and his passenger, Pamela Wallace, 32, was trapped in the burning car and died a couple of days later. Slay was hospitalized but survived.

Court documents said police obtained medical records that showed a blood-alcohol content of .118 percent.

Slay's lawyer Neil Barron said Slay apologized to Wallace's family in court Thursday and that her mother said she forgave Slay. Slay is the nephew of former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

Wallace's parents and daughter settled a a wrongful death lawsuit against Slay in January 2020. The suit alleged Slay was driving on a suspended license at the time and also had cannabinoids in his blood.

Court records say Slay had previous DWI charges including a 2013 case in Jefferson County for which he received three years in prison.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.