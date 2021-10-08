 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 6-year term in fatal shooting at salvage yard
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday in a deadly shooting at a city salvage yard in 2018.

Charles Lay, 49, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful gun possession in the September 2018 killing of Lionel A. Brown. Lay also pleaded guilty to an unrelated child abuse case and received a concurrent four-year term.

Charles Lay

Charles Lay, of St. Louis, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man he said he shot when the man surprised him at a salvage yard. Lay lives on the property. Killed was Lionel Anthony Brown.

Circuit Judge Michael Noble accepted Lay's pleas and sentenced Lay to prison.

Brown, 38, lived in the 3600 block of Lindell Boulevard. His body was found in the back of a salvage yard in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. He had been shot in the back.

Lay's brother owned the salvage yard and lived in a trailer on the grounds, authorities said. Lay initially denied shooting Brown but later admitted it, telling detectives he walked outside after hearing dogs barking and that he opened fire when Brown startled him by popping up from behind a stack of tires.

Lay also admitted to encasing the gun in concrete after the shooting and leaving it elsewhere.

October 5, 2021

