St. Louis man gets 6 years for robbing 3 banks

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who robbed three banks in St. Louis in 2020 was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison.
In a combined plea and sentencing hearing held Friday by Zoom, Thomas Joseph Intagliata, 57, admitted robbing a U.S. Bank on Feb. 11, a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28 and the Together Credit Union on March 12.
Intagliata biked to the first bank, at 5418 Hampton Avenue, where he presented the teller with a note warning against alarms, dye packs and GPS trackers and demanding "no trouble," Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Goeke said during the hearing. Intagliata left with $2,427.
Police released photos of Intagliata after the U.S. Bank robbery, showing him pedaling away.
On Feb. 28, he gave the First Community Credit Union teller a note demanding money, but snatched it back before the teller could fully read it. "Forget everything you were trained," he said before being handed $2,880.
On March 12 at the Together Credit Union, 6600 Chippewa Street, the teller gave Intagliata $8,420, including five $20 bait bills, Goeke said.
Within 45 minutes, a St. Louis police detective was at Intagliata's home. She spotted him out front, still in the clothes he was wearing in the bank, Goeke said. Intagliata ran inside, but was found hiding in the basement.
Intagliata admitted all three robberies to police.
Intagliata apologized during the hearing, saying his actions stemmed from an opiate addiction.
His lawyer, Charles Banks, said the robberies were the "bottom of a downward spiral" for Intagliata, who now recognizes the harm he did to the tellers.
Both sides agreed to a sentencing range of 63 months to 78 months. He will also have to repay the money, and pay for counseling for tellers.
Intagliata, who has more than 30 criminal convictions, was on probation when he robbed the banks and also had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in a Jefferson County case in which he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.