St. Louis man gets 6 years for robbing 3 banks

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who robbed three banks in St. Louis in 2020 was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison.

In a combined plea and sentencing hearing held Friday by Zoom, Thomas Joseph Intagliata, 57, admitted robbing a U.S. Bank on Feb. 11, a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28 and the Together Credit Union on March 12.

Intagliata biked to the first bank, at 5418 Hampton Avenue, where he presented the teller with a note warning against alarms, dye packs and GPS trackers and demanding "no trouble," Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Goeke said during the hearing. Intagliata left with $2,427.

Police released photos of Intagliata after the U.S. Bank robbery, showing him pedaling away.

On Feb. 28, he gave the First Community Credit Union teller a note demanding money, but snatched it back before the teller could fully read it. "Forget everything you were trained," he said before being handed $2,880.

On March 12 at the Together Credit Union, 6600 Chippewa Street, the teller gave Intagliata $8,420, including five $20 bait bills, Goeke said.