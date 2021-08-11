St. Louis man gets 7-year prison term in 2018 killing outside downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors last year was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison in a 2018 deadly shooting.
Danny Keyes, 39, received a seven-year term from Circuit Judge Michael Mullen in a fatal shooting Aug. 17, 2018, in front of the Mark Twain Hotel at 2015 North Ninth Street in downtown St. Louis.
Keyes fatally shot James Moore, 56, of Jennings, during a struggle outside the hotel. Keyes pleaded guilty Feb. 3, 2020, to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, and prosecutors dropped one count of armed criminal action. Keyes was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Authorities said Keyes had a fight the day before with Moore and grabbed a gun before heading to the hotel lobby. Charges said Keyes appeared to be looking out the front doors of the hotel before approaching Moore outside.
Witnesses told police that the men struggled and Keyes said, "That's what you get for fighting me." Witnesses also said Keyes fired at least once while Moore was already on the ground.
A witness told the Post-Dispatch after the shooting that Moore and another man had attacked Keyes the day before. The witness said Moore struck the shooter at least once immediately before the shooting.
On Tuesday, Keyes told the judge that the last time he appeared in court, he told the truth and professed his innocence to the crime.
Mullen ordered Keyes to get credit for about a year of jail time already served and said he'd recommend the Missouri Department of Corrections give him credit for about two years on house arrest.
