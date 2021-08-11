St. Louis man gets 7-year prison term in 2018 killing outside downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors last year was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison in a 2018 deadly shooting.

Danny Keyes, 39, received a seven-year term from Circuit Judge Michael Mullen in a fatal shooting Aug. 17, 2018, in front of the Mark Twain Hotel at 2015 North Ninth Street in downtown St. Louis.

Keyes fatally shot James Moore, 56, of Jennings, during a struggle outside the hotel. Keyes pleaded guilty Feb. 3, 2020, to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, and prosecutors dropped one count of armed criminal action. Keyes was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities said Keyes had a fight the day before with Moore and grabbed a gun before heading to the hotel lobby. Charges said Keyes appeared to be looking out the front doors of the hotel before approaching Moore outside.