St. Louis man gets 7-year term for high-speed crash that killed woman and boyfriend

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for a 2017 drunken driving crash that killed a former Army Reservist and her boyfriend.

Robert Lee Morris Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of DWI-death of another in the Nov. 1, 2017, crash that killed Tolighta N. Morrow, 30, and Brian Greer, 36. In exchange for Morris’ plea, prosecutors dropped charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Morris was under the influence of alcohol that evening and speeding up to 90 mph when he ran a red light at Natural Bridge and Fair avenues and struck the couple, according to charges filed in 2019. Morrow’s 6-year-old daughter, Camille, was critically injured, authorities said.

Morrow was a forklift operator at General Motors for five years and an Army Reservist for 12 years, relatives said. She served in Iraq and Kuwait.

Judge Michael Noble accepted Morris’ guilty pleas and sentenced him to two concurrent seven-year prison terms.

Morris, who has been free on bail since August 2019, has until April 5 to surrender himself to the St. Louis City Justice Center. His lawyer declined comment.

