St. Louis man gets 7 years in scheme to buy 2 kilos of cocaine

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced in federal court this week to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to buy and distribute at least 2 kilograms of cocaine last year.

Steve P. Kennedy, 51, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested along with a co-defendant, Stephen Brown, on Aug. 12, 2020, at a restaurant in Pontoon Beach.

Kennedy and Brown had arranged to buy 2 kilograms of cocaine, but the man they were meeting that night was a law enforcement confidential informant, according to the U.S. State's Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Illinois.

The men were arrested shortly after they arrived at the restaurant. Kennedy had a semi-automatic pistol and $33,000 in cash with him, the state's attorney's office said, while Brown had $5,000 in his car.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in October.