St. Louis man gets 8-year prison term in deadly police chase

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison for fleeing police, crashing and killing a St. Louis County woman.

Danny Harris, 25, received an eight-year term from Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach after Harris pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash. The judge also gave Harris credit for time served.

Harris admitted charges of fleeing police the afternoon of July 24, 2019. Charges said a SWAT officer spotted Harris involved in a drug deal in the city’s College Hill neighborhood and that the officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Harris’ Jeep Cherokee. The officer said he suspended the chase and that a second officer also tried to stop Harris near Palm Street but pulled back because of Harris’ “dangerous rate of speed.”

Harris collided with a Chevrolet Tracker at Page and Prairie avenues in the city’s Grand Center neighborhood, police said. Reniece Randle, 37, of the 1700 block of Muriel Drive, was in the Tracker and died at the crash scene. A 51-year-old woman in Randle's car suffered minor injuries.