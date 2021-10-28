 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 8-year prison term in deadly police chase
St. Louis man gets 8-year prison term in deadly police chase

Crash scene at end of police chase in St. Louis on July 24, 2019

The Jeep Cherokee pictured here crashed into a Chevrolet Tracker on July 24, 2019, ending a police chase and killing Reniece Randle, a passenger in the Chevrolet. (Photo courtesy of lawyer Michael Durham.)

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison for fleeing police, crashing and killing a St. Louis County woman.

Danny Harris, 25, received an eight-year term from Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach after Harris pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash. The judge also gave Harris credit for time served.

St. Louis man charged with fleeing police and causing deadly crash

Danny Harris was charged with involuntary manslaughter and other counts for allegedly fleeing police in July 2019 and crashing into a vehicle in which Reniece Randle was a passenger. Randle died.

Harris admitted charges of fleeing police the afternoon of July 24, 2019. Charges said a SWAT officer spotted Harris involved in a drug deal in the city’s College Hill neighborhood and that the officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Harris’ Jeep Cherokee. The officer said he suspended the chase and that a second officer also tried to stop Harris near Palm Street but pulled back because of Harris’ “dangerous rate of speed.”

Harris collided with a Chevrolet Tracker at Page and Prairie avenues in the city’s Grand Center neighborhood, police said. Reniece Randle, 37, of the 1700 block of Muriel Drive, was in the Tracker and died at the crash scene. A 51-year-old woman in Randle's car suffered minor injuries.

Police caught Harris hiding in a bush in the 3800 block of Page, police and charges said. Harris told police he fled because officers had seen him conducting a drug deal. 

An accident reconstruction revealed Harris was going 54 mph “and had not slowed to a stop for the marked stop sign” at the time of the crash, charges said.

Harris' lawyer, Robert Taaffe, said his client apologized Thursday in court to the victim's family. He also said he thinks the disposition of the case was fair.

A pending civil lawsuit against St. Louis alleged police officers broke department policies by chasing Harris, a suspected drug dealer.

