St. Louis man gets 9 years in prison for fatal fentanyl overdose in Florissant
FLORISSANT — A man from St. Louis who sold fentanyl that killed a man in Florissant in 2018 was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.

Ricky D. Hollins pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one felony drug distribution charge, and admitted selling the fentanyl to a group of people on April 10, 2018. One person in the group was found dead the next day.

Florissant police traced the drugs to Hollins, and used a confidential informant to buy drugs from him, Hollins' plea documents say. When police raided the house, they found two guns and a small amount of fentanyl.

