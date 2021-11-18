St. Louis man gets life for carjacking, killing Laclede Cab driver

Iouioukine grew up poor, in a "shack" with a thatched roof and earthen floor, his sister recalled in a letter to U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber. He worked as an interpreter and translator until he moved to the U.S. in the late 1980s.

Anna Iouioukina recalled a coworker who said Iouioukine drove from shelter to shelter one night, trying to find a place for a homeless person to stay.

After struggling for years with health problems, Iouioukine was finally healthy at the time of his death.

“He had so much healthy time left to share with us,” she said.

Flannel, directing his comments to Iouioukine’s children, said that although he suffered from bipolar disorder and PTSD, “I'm not using my mental health as an excuse.”

Flannel said that Iouioukine picked him up that night, even knowing that Flannel couldn’t afford the ride. He denied robbing Iouioukine and said he didn’t know what happened. “I don’t know why I killed Mr. Boris. I don’t even remember,” Flannel said.

Flannel's mental illnesses were exacerbated by drug use, his lawyer, Michelle Monahan, said.