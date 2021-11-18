St. Louis man gets life for carjacking, killing Laclede Cab driver

ST. LOUIS — The man who fatally shot a Laclede Cab driver during a 2018 carjacking was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
James Flannel ordered a cab on June 25, 2018, got in at 8:52 p.m. and shot Boris Iouioukine with a 9mm pistol 22 minutes later in the 2500 block of East Dodier Street. Flannel drove away in Iouioukine's minivan, leaving Iouioukine's unconscious and bleeding body in the street.
His daughter, Anna Iouioukina, said during Thursday's Zoom sentencing hearing that although her father spoke languages including Russian, English, Ukranian and Amharic, “he predominantly communicated through acts of service,” to family, friends and strangers.
Police found Boris Iouioukine's cab the morning after the shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County. They found Flannel's fingerprint on a water bottle inside and the gun Flannel used about six weeks later in Spanish Lake Park.
Flannel, then 37, pleaded guilty in August of 2019 to one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of carjacking. His sentencing has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his lawyer's attempts to get more information about the physical and mental abuse he suffered as a child, court records show.
Iouioukine grew up poor, in a "shack" with a thatched roof and earthen floor, his sister recalled in a letter to U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber. He worked as an interpreter and translator until he moved to the U.S. in the late 1980s.
Anna Iouioukina recalled a coworker who said Iouioukine drove from shelter to shelter one night, trying to find a place for a homeless person to stay.
After struggling for years with health problems, Iouioukine was finally healthy at the time of his death.
“He had so much healthy time left to share with us,” she said.
Flannel, directing his comments to Iouioukine’s children, said that although he suffered from bipolar disorder and PTSD, “I'm not using my mental health as an excuse.”
Flannel said that Iouioukine picked him up that night, even knowing that Flannel couldn’t afford the ride. He denied robbing Iouioukine and said he didn’t know what happened. “I don’t know why I killed Mr. Boris. I don’t even remember,” Flannel said.
Flannel's mental illnesses were exacerbated by drug use, his lawyer, Michelle Monahan, said.
Flannel still faces federal and state charges after being accused of breaking out of the Lincoln County jail in July 2019, carjacking a vehicle and crashing it in St. Louis County after a police chase. His co-defendant in that case, Kurt Wallace, is accused of federal crimes connected to the 2017 murder of a St. Louis man, Ladareace Pool, and the fatal carjacking that killed De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson.
Iouioukine, 66, of Ballwin, emigrated from Russia and drove for a cab for more than 20 years for Laclede.
A GoFundMe account was set up after his death to help with funeral expenses and to help save the family home.