St. Louis man gets life in prison for assaulting, raping two women in his RV in Kinloch

KINLOCH — A St. Louis man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for assaulting and raping two women inside his RV in Kinloch more than two years ago.

Michael Andrew Bryant, 47, was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court after a jury in August found him guilty of three counts of first-degree sodomy, plus counts of first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.

Charges said that on two different days in April 2020, Bryant brought two women in their 30s to an RV parked on a dead-end street in the 5000 block of Warwick Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said Bryant tied the vehicle's door shut, punched the women and forced them to perform sex acts.

Police said Bryant threatened to beat one of the women with a hammer.

The first victim was an acquaintance of Bryant's, authorities said. The second did not know him.

"What he did I begged him not to do," one victim, who knew the defendant, testified.

"I have been trying to erase this from my memory for two years," testified the other victim, who did not know Bryant. A forensic analysis detected Bryant's DNA under her fingernails.

Bryant has nine prior felony convictions, and he was certified as a persistent offender and a predatory sexual offender.

"The women sodomized by this man described him as a 'monster' and their experiences at his hands as a 'nightmare,'" St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "This monster will now remain behind bars. The nightmare is over."