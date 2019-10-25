ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to a life term in prison after a jury in August found him guilty of murdering his disabled neighbor in July 2017.
Circuit Judge Clinton Wright gave Barry E. Anderson, 58, a life term (calculated at 30 years) for second-degree murder, 20 more years for armed criminal action and a concurrent seven-year sentence for illegal gun possession.
A St. Louis jury in August found Anderson guilty of killing of Darryl Smith, who was found shot to death in his apartment in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue near Jordan Chambers Park. Smith was unarmed, disabled and walked with a cane, authorities said.
Surveillance video showed Anderson entering Smith's apartment and leaving a few minutes later. Police later found a .25-caliber pistol, with Smith's blood on the barrel, hidden in a ceramic lion at Anderson's girlfriend's home. Detectives also found a pill bottle containing .25-caliber rounds similar to three spent casings found in Smith's apartment.
At trial, Anderson claimed self-defense during a robbery attempt.