St. Louis man gets life without parole in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting a woman during an argument in 2018.
A St. Louis jury in August found Lamont Parker, 41, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 29, 2018, shooting death of Veronica Taylor. Charges said he and Taylor were arguing early that morning and that he shot her in the head when she got out of her car to speak to someone else.
Police said Parker shot Taylor, 30, during an argument in the 3800 block of Labadie Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser gave Parker the mandatory sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
