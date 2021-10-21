 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets life without parole in murder of ex-girlfriend
CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole after being found guilty this month of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Circuit Judge Brian May sentenced Kevin Fields, 37, to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for the Feb. 4, 2016, murder of Tami Allen in Moline Acres.

Tami Allen

Tami Allen, 32, was stabbed to death in her Moline Acres home in February 2016. (Photo courtesy Allen family)

Prosecutors described her death as a brutal, prolonged attack that left a bloody crime scene at Allen's home in the 9800 block of Wendell Drive. A jury found Fields guilty on Oct. 8.

Kevin Fields

Kevin Fields, 31, charged Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in the killing of Tami Allen in Moline Acres.

Allen, 32, was a mother of two who worked in hospice care, a relative said.

