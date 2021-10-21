St. Louis man gets life without parole in murder of ex-girlfriend

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole after being found guilty this month of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Circuit Judge Brian May sentenced Kevin Fields, 37, to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for the Feb. 4, 2016, murder of Tami Allen in Moline Acres.

Prosecutors described her death as a brutal, prolonged attack that left a bloody crime scene at Allen's home in the 9800 block of Wendell Drive. A jury found Fields guilty on Oct. 8.

Allen, 32, was a mother of two who worked in hospice care, a relative said.

