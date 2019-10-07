ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced to six months in prison for filing 37 false tax returns seeking $155,775, prosecutors said Monday.
Tyron F. Kemp, 30, who also lived in Riverview, Fla., filed the returns from October 2013 to March 2015. He only received $54,390, prosecutors said, which he has been ordered to repay.
Kemp filed most of the returns electronically from the 3000 block of Delmar Boulevard, using personal information from people he knew in Tucson, Ariz., where he grew up, prosecutors said.
Kemp pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in May to two counts of filing false claims.