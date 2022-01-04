 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets nearly 5 years for robbing undercover St. Charles cop
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison for robbing an undercover St. Charles police officer during what was supposed to be a gun sale.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating Dariyon Martin after agents spotted him selling guns on social media, Martin's plea agreement says.

The undercover St. Charles detective, who was working with the ATF, arranged to buy a Glock pistol from Martin on August 7, 2020 in St. Louis for $400.

Martin showed the detective a loaded pistol, then robbed him of the money he'd brought, the plea says.

Martin, 23, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

