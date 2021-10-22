St. Louis man gets probation in Central West End holdup

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who authorities said robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in the Central West End in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to probation.

Circuit Judge Scott Millikan gave Mozzio Withers, 27, a suspended imposition of sentence that puts him on probation for five years. Withers pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree robbery for holding up a woman near her home in February 2018. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of armed criminal action.

Charges said the woman, then 62, was in her car in the 5200 block of Washington Place when she saw a man and woman walk by. Police said Withers approached her as she was walking to her house and that he and the woman took her purse.