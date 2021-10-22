St. Louis man gets probation in Central West End holdup

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who authorities said robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in the Central West End in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to probation.
Circuit Judge Scott Millikan gave Mozzio Withers, 27, a suspended imposition of sentence that puts him on probation for five years. Withers pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree robbery for holding up a woman near her home in February 2018. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of armed criminal action.
Charges said the woman, then 62, was in her car in the 5200 block of Washington Place when she saw a man and woman walk by. Police said Withers approached her as she was walking to her house and that he and the woman took her purse.
Authorities said that after Withers was released last year on house arrest because of a health condition and concerns about the coronavirus while in jail, Withers stayed out trouble, found a job and complied with conditions of his release.
The victim said in court Thursday that probation was an acceptable sentence, authorities said. If Withers' violates probation, he faces a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison or a life term. If he successfully completes probation, Withers avoids having a conviction on his record.
Withers' lawyer said she was not authorized to comment on his case.