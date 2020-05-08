You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis man gets time served for attack on Social Security office guard
St. Louis man gets time served for attack on Social Security office guard

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced Friday to the 26 months he'd already served in jail for attacking a guard at the Crestwood office of the Social Security Administration. 

On March 9, 2018, Slaven Nedic, now 28, punched the guard in the face after entering the lobby and then tried to grab the guard's gun, prosecutors said.

An employee came to the guard's aid and both were able to restrain Nedic until police arrived, prosecutors said.

Nedic pleaded guilty April 17 to a charge of threatening a Social Security employee, after a psychiatric evaluation found him competent to proceed to trial.

