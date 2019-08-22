ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man who was intoxicated and driving a stolen car at 106 mph before a crash that killed two women was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
Malik D. Henderson, 22, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. In court, Julia Katzman, a social work student working with Henderson said that he has cognitive and physical impairments, including short-term memory and processing problems, as a result of a traumatic brain injury . Henderson has partial paralysis, walks with a cane and has to get his cellmate's help to dress, she said.
He does not remember the crash or his trial, and struggles with figuring out the role of those seeking to help him, according to court testimony.
Mary Fox, head of the public' defenders office in St. Louis, told Circuit Judge Clinton Wright that without excusing his behavior behind the wheel in 2015, Henderson was now like a child. "The person he was back in 2015 is not the person he is today," she said.
Fox said Henderson was in a coma for three months after the crash, then a hospital, then a rehabilitation facility before he was arrested and jailed.
Assistant Circuit Attorney Marlo Lamb asked for a total of 10 years in prison, showing Wright pictures of the horrific crash and saying that Henderson consumed alcohol, anti-anxiety medication and a tranquilizer before driving the stolen car.
Lamb added, "at least he has a life," in contrast to Hanna Shuppert, 20, of Festus, and Marissa Volner, 18, of Pevely, who were killed. Henderson's family can still hug him and spend time with him, Lamb said. "The families of the girls don't have that luxury."
Relatives of Shuppert and Volner were not in court Thursday.
Wright said that Henderson had already served a "significant sentence" — 1,200 days in jail. But he said that the community would demand some additional sentence, "if only to honor" the victims. Henderson will be on probation for five years after his release from prison, and Wright said he would be barred from operating a vehicle and consuming alcohol or entering bars. He said he also expected Henderson to contribute to the community in some way, perhaps speaking to young people who are on the verge of making poor decisions.
Henderson crashed the stolen Honda Accord into a tree about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2015, in the 4000 block of West Belle Place.
The Accord had been carjacked a few days before in the 4100 block of Westminster Place in the Central West End. Henderson was acquitted of that carjacking and another by a jury in March.