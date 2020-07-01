St. Louis man grazed by bullet after yelling at drug dealers to stop selling on his street

ST. LOUIS — A man who yelled at drug dealers to stop selling on his street was shot by them Tuesday afternoon and suffered a graze wound, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was grazed in the arm just after 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of South 18th Street.

He was sitting on his front porch, smoking a cigarette, when he saw a black Dodge Durango with tinted windows park along the curb. He'd seen the same vehicle several times in the last week and suspected they were selling drugs, police said.

A silver Nissan Altima pulled alongside the Durango, and the resident saw what he described as an obvious drug deal, police said. He stood up and shouted, "Hey, don't be selling that (expletive) on our block!"

A passenger in the Altima rolled the window down partly and replied, "Oh yeah? What the (expletive) are you going to do about it?" The Altima then began to slowly move south on 18th when the victim heard three or four gunshots, police said. He then felt pain in his elbow, where the bullet had grazed him.

Both cars sped away. Police have made no arrests.