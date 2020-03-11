St. Louis man guilty in 2017 killing of woman whose body was found in Illinois landfill

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2017 murder of a woman whose body was dumped in a Metro East landfill.

After more than three hours of deliberation, jurors found Paulren Stepter, 54, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 27, 2017, shooting death of Brandy Morrison, 23, of St. Louis.

Authorities said Stepter shot Morrison in the head, killing her in his home in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue, before dumping her corpse in a bin nearby. Police tracked the trash collection route to a landfill in Marissa, about 30 miles southeast of St. Louis, where police found her body a few days later.

Jurors on Wednesday acquitted Stepter of abandoning Morrison's body and evidence tampering.