St. Louis man held for repeatedly shooting ex-girlfriend's house

FERGUSON — A St. Louis man faces 12 felony charges and four misdemeanors after allegedly firing shots at his ex-girlfriend's house on four occasions.

Kaleek Harrington, 19, is charged in St. Louis County with shooting at the house near Robert-Superior Park on April 17, July 2, July 3 and July 5. After the last incident, police attempted to stop Harrington's car, a 2007 Mercedes Benz, which then crashed into a utility pole, prosecutors said.

A man matching Harrington's description fled on foot. Among other charges, Harrington is accused of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses said they had seen Harrington shooting at the house with a rifle, and one witness took a picture of his car outside the house during one incident. Bullet holes were found in the victim's house, a car belonging to someone else parked in the driveway and another residence.

Harrington is being held without bond.

"It's unbelievable that no one was killed or even injured after four violent episodes like this," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement. "We intend to hold this defendant accountable by sending him to a Missouri prison where he will have no access to a Mercedes or a firearm for many years."