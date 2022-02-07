 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man hurt in October when gunman fired shots into crowd has died

Off-duty Northwoods officer shoots gunman who opened fire on crowd outside St. Louis bar

Crime scene tape remains down the street from The Other Place II Bar and Grill on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, following a late Thursday night shooting where an off-duty Northwoods police officer shot a gunman who opened fire on a crowd. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot in October when a gunman began firing into a crowd outside a bar has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

The victim is identified as Richard Young, 52, of the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue. Young had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Oct. 28 shooting but died on Thursday.

Police said Young was shot by a 25-year-old man just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, 1901 St. Louis Avenue.  An off-duty Northwoods police officer working security at the bar then shot and critically injured the gunman.

The shooting began when a dispute spilled out of the bar and onto the street, in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to St. Louis police, the Northwoods officer saw the 25-year-old man arguing with an elderly woman near a car outside the bar. The suspect grabbed a gun and walked toward a crowd that had gathered outside.

People are also reading…

When the Northwoods officer confronted the gunman, the gunman fired toward the officer and the crowd, hitting Young, who fell onto the sidewalk. The Northwoods officer took cover and fired back, hitting the gunman. The gunman was critically injured but left quickly. He turned up later at a hospital where he went on his own.

St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators. The Northwoods officer is 30 years old and a nine-year veteran of law enforcement. His name was not released. The officer was working a secondary job as security; he wore a baseball cap with the word “Police” on it and a nylon jacket with “Police” emblazoned on the front and back.

Police have not identified the suspect nor released his condition. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell on Monday said no charges have been filed in the case. She said it is being investigated by the Force Investigation Unit.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shootings by law enforcement officers in the St. Louis area in 2021

Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News