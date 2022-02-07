St. Louis man hurt in October when gunman fired shots into crowd has died

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot in October when a gunman began firing into a crowd outside a bar has died of his injuries, police said Monday.
The victim is identified as Richard Young, 52, of the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue. Young had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Oct. 28 shooting but died on Thursday.
Police said Young was shot by a 25-year-old man just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, 1901 St. Louis Avenue. An off-duty Northwoods police officer working security at the bar then shot and critically injured the gunman.
The shooting began when a dispute spilled out of the bar and onto the street, in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to St. Louis police, the Northwoods officer saw the 25-year-old man arguing with an elderly woman near a car outside the bar. The suspect grabbed a gun and walked toward a crowd that had gathered outside.
People are also reading…
When the Northwoods officer confronted the gunman, the gunman fired toward the officer and the crowd, hitting Young, who fell onto the sidewalk. The Northwoods officer took cover and fired back, hitting the gunman. The gunman was critically injured but left quickly. He turned up later at a hospital where he went on his own.
St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators. The Northwoods officer is 30 years old and a nine-year veteran of law enforcement. His name was not released. The officer was working a secondary job as security; he wore a baseball cap with the word “Police” on it and a nylon jacket with “Police” emblazoned on the front and back.
Police have not identified the suspect nor released his condition. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell on Monday said no charges have been filed in the case. She said it is being investigated by the Force Investigation Unit.
Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com
Shootings by law enforcement officers in the St. Louis area in 2021
Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021.
A man died Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with police in an apartment building in the city’s DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
The shooting happened on the parking lot of a gas station in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville.
A Castle Point man who is accused of strangling his girlfriend and raising a gun toward St. Louis County police before an officer fired shots …
Two De Soto officers fired at the man when he emerged from a home with a firearm and started shooting, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said.
Officers from Red Bud, Illinois, began pursuing Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Kody Waters, 31, of Dewey, Okla., was killed. Police said they are unsure whether the officer’s gunshots or shots from Waters’ own gun caused …
The man was identified as James A. Iler, 47, of Brighton.
The man who was shot was in a car that appeared to be following a trooper trying to stop another vehicle. The following car hit the trooper's …
The man was taken to a hospital; police near the 900 block of Lebanon Drive heard gunfire just before the shooting.
These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.