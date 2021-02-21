St. Louis man in parked car dies after street racing accident, police say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was killed early Sunday morning after a driver, apparently street racing, crashed into his parked car, police reported.

Police identified the man who died as William Moore, 55, of the 5300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The early police investigation found that at 3:50 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving westbound on Martin Luther King Drive “at a high rate of speed, in what appears to be a street race with two other vehicles.”

The driver, in a 2006 Acura TSX, attempted to pass an SUV on the left near Goodfellow Boulevard. The SUV, a 2020 Ford EcoSport, had two women in it, ages 20 and 23, according to the police report.

The Acura struck the EcoSport on the left side; the driver of the Acura lost control and hit Moore's car, a 2006 Buick Lucerne. The Buick was parked on the south side of King Drive.

The driver of the Acura was ejected as the car "split in half," police said. The drivers of the two cars he was “traveling with” stopped and took him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a broken arm, officers said.

Moore was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police didn't say exactly when he was taken to the hospital.