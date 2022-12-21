St. Louis man indicted for manufacturing fake temporary vehicle tags

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested last week on charges that he manufactured fake temporary vehicle tags.

Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted earlier this month on six federal fraud charges.

St. Charles police launched an investigation into Cooks when authorities learned he was selling fake tags and a fake license plate. An undercover officer then bought a series of the counterfeit tags and insurance cards from Cooks, according to an affidavit filed to obtain a search warrant.

Last week, authorities conducted a sweep of Cooks' home in the 5300 block of Claxton Avenue and found computer equipment, counterfeit temporary tags and counterfeit titles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Police officials said in a news release the implications of the fraud are broader than just tax avoidance.

"Some (people) are using them to conceal their possession of stolen vehicles or to thwart their identification while committing crimes," said St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juengst.

If he is convicted, Cooks could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, for each charge.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.