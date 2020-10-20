St. Louis man involved in shootout gets 75 months in prison

ST. LOUIS — A man who illegally possessed a gun during a 2019 shooting and on two other occasions was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in prison, prosecutors said.

Charles Edward Kates, Jr., 25, was shot in the ankle on April 28, 2019, while he and two others tried to rob a man of drugs and money, prosecutors said. Kates emptied his clip during the melee, during which the intended victim was hit 14 times, prosecutors said.

On the night of July 21, 2019, security cameras caught Kates firing a semi-automatic AR-15-style pistol into the air in his neighborhood, prosecutors said, and the gun was recovered in a carjacked vehicle parked outside his house. They found another similar pistol under the couch where Kates was sleeping when they searched his father's home on Aug. 13, 2019, court records show.

Kates pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a single felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, before he was sentenced.

