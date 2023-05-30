Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Saturday charged a 31-year-old man with murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two people last June in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Edd Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was listed as an inmate in the city's jail Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called just before 4 a.m. on June 21 to the 1300 block of Temple Place where they found a vehicle with two people inside crashed into a fire hydrant.

Officers found Angela Kabugu, 27, and Nelson Hall Jr., 28, in the car. Both had been shot dead, according to a court document. Police determined they had been shot with bullets from the same gun.

A witness told police she asked Kabugu to pick her up from Johnson's house. The witness was dating Johnson and said she told him she had called a ride through a rideshare service, police wrote in court documents.

But Johnson followed her outside and saw that she had lied to him, investigators wrote. The two began to argue and when Kabugu and Hall tried to intervene, police said Johnson shot both of them several times.

Johnson ran away after shooting the two people, who were not armed, according to police.

Johnson was incarcerated in Indiana on drug charges after the shooting, police said, and, more recently, in the St. Louis County jail.