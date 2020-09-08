St. Louis man killed, 3-year-old son injured in ATV accident

UPDATED at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the relationship between the two victims.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — A St. Louis man was killed and his 3-year-old son was seriously injured when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding recently hit a tree, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Jason M. Olliges, 46, was driving the four-wheeler Friday evening near the eastern edge of Goose Creek with his 3-year-old on board when the ATV left the road, struck a tree and then a concrete traffic barrier. Both Olliges and the boy were ejected. Neither was wearing a helmet, the highway patrol said.

The incident occurred in Ste. Genevieve County on Lakeview Drive east of Ocelot Drive, the patrol said.

The two were airlifted to hospitals. Olliges died Saturday. The child suffered serious injuries and an updated condition report was not available Tuesday, officials said.

