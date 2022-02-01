 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man killed another with AR-15 in city's Carondelet neighborhood, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing charges in a deadly shooting Jan. 12 in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Quinton Roberts, 25, of the 1600 block of Helen Street, was charged Friday evening with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Isaiah Danfort, also 25.

Quinton Roberts

Quinton Roberts was charged in the Jan. 12 killing of Isaiah Danfort in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Danfort was found fatally shot in the 5300 block of Compton Avenue about 11 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

Roberts told homicide detectives he shot Danfort several times with an AR-15 rifle, charges said. Police collected about 15 rifle shell casings from the shooting scene.

Danfort lived in the 200 block of East Fair Street.

A St. Louis judge denied bail for Roberts. Charges said his criminal history includes convictions of motor vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and drug possession. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.

