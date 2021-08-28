St. Louis man killed Friday in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from St. Louis was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Jeffery A. Schwarz, 48, was driving south on Highway 61 near Stone Ridge Court, south of Barnhart, at 6:05 p.m. when he failed to follow a curve in the road, the highway patrol said.
Schwarz' 2012 GMC Acadia hit a sign before hitting a tree. Schwarz was pronounced dead at the hospital, the patrol said.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
