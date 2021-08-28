 Skip to main content
St. Louis man killed Friday in Jefferson County crash
0 comments

St. Louis man killed Friday in Jefferson County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from St. Louis was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Jeffery A. Schwarz, 48, was driving south on Highway 61 near Stone Ridge Court, south of Barnhart, at 6:05 p.m. when he failed to follow a curve in the road, the highway patrol said.

Schwarz' 2012 GMC Acadia hit a sign before hitting a tree. Schwarz was pronounced dead at the hospital, the patrol said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Council passes mask resolution

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News