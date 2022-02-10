St. Louis man killed in afternoon shooting in East. St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died after being shot on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 24-year-old man was found wounded about 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 44th Street in East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The neighborhood is in an area north of Interstate 64 and west of Illinois Route 111.

Police have not released the man's name or any other details about the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).