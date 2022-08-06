 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man killed in truck crash in Illinois

  • 0

A St. Louis man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-truck crash in Clark County, Illinois, police said.

Claude Watson, 60, of St. Louis, died in the crash. The other truck driver, Duane Jones, 45, of Dayton, Ohio, was not hurt in the crash along Interstate 70 in Clark County, police said. The crash about 3:15 a.m. was about 150 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Police said the men were each driving tractor-trailers east on Interstate 70 and collided as Watson's truck passed Jones. Both trucks went off the highway into a ditch and through a steel fence. Watson's truck flipped and caught fire in a field where Watson was pronounced dead.

Jones' truck stopped upright in the same field, police said. He was not hurt and was cited for improper lane usage.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News