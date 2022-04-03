St. Louis man killed in Washington County ATV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A St. Louis man died here Saturday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., in an all-terrain vehicle crash.
William B. Seibel, 63, was driving the ATV on a dirt road in rural Washington County when he lost control and struck a tree head-on, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. He died at the crash site.
It's unknown why Seibel lost control of the ATV, the report said.
From staff reports
