St. Louis man killed in Washington County ATV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A St. Louis man died here Saturday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., in an all-terrain vehicle crash. 

William B. Seibel, 63, was driving the ATV on a dirt road in rural Washington County when he lost control and struck a tree head-on, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. He died at the crash site. 

It's unknown why Seibel lost control of the ATV, the report said. 

