St. Louis man killed woman at clothing store in spat over money and children, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man fatally shot a woman Wednesday night at a clothing store during a fight over money and their children, charges say.

Nolin N. Holder, 23, of the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police say Holder killed Malasia Pruitt, 21, at 6:15 p.m. at the Gen X clothing store at 1315 Aubert Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood. Concealing a gun inside a bag, police said, Holder raised up the bag and fired shots at Pruitt outside the store.

Surveillance video showed a muzzle flash inside the bag, charges said.

Pruitt was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital, police said. She had also lived in the 700 block of North Euclid.

Charges say Holder fled the store and left in a red Chevrolet that detectives with the city's Real Time Crime Center spotted. Police stopped the vehicle Holder was in and found a bag matching the one used to obscure the gun. Inside, police found a Draco assault pistol.

Bail information for Holder was not immediately available.