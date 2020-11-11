 Skip to main content
St. Louis man kills girlfriend during argument in city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, charges say
Homicide, 3100 block of Aresnal

The body of a woman is removed from the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with charges filed against suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting his girlfriend the day before in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Kristopher Burns-Jackson, 23, of the 3100 block of Arsenal Street, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Kristopher Burns-Jackson

Kristopher Burns-Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 10, 2020, shooting death of Monay V. Phillips.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, police officers found Monay V. Phillips unconscious in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street. She was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said. Phillips, 23, lived in the same block of Arsenal.

Police responding to a call for a shooting found Burns-Jackson in the passenger seat of a vehicle and Phillips in the driver's seat, charges say. She had been shot multiple times and died before police could talk to her.

Burns-Jackson told police he shot Phillips and that she had been hitting him during an argument, charges say. He told police he shot her during a struggle over a gun.

"It is worth noting defendant did not have any visible injuries consistent with an assault," Officer Martin Garcia wrote in a probable cause statement.

Garcia wrote that details of Burns-Jackson's story about the location of the gun and who had it first "changed throughout his interview."

Bail information was not immediately available for Burns-Jackson, who did not yet have a lawyer.

Reported crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood over the past six months is up 19% compared to the same period last year.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

