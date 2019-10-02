ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a woman and wounding a man last week in St. Louis.
Prosecutors charged Nichols St. James Chatman, 25, of the 4300 block of Page Boulevard, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police said that at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Chatman shot Deariah Jones, 21, and a man, 26, as she and the man lay in bed together in an apartment in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road in the city’s Baden neighborhood.
Chatman fired several shots from a .40-caliber handgun at them, hitting Jones multiple times including in her chest. Jones died at the hospital. The man she was with was hit in the shoulder.
Chatman had been texting the man before the shooting, "asking where he was," charges say. The man in bed with Jones recognized Chatman instantly before Chatman shot him. Also, police said, a man waiting at a bus stop across the street saw Chatman fleeing the apartment.
Chatman was held without bail.