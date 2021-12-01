St. Louis man made $11,000 selling child porn

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on Wednesday admitted making and selling child pornography online.

Kailon Vontez Lewis, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one felony count of producing child porn. As part of his plea, he admitted making four pornographic videos involving an underage girl. He sold the videos online for $40, and made about $11,000, his plea says.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple online tips about Lewis involving child porn, court documents say.

After investigators executed a search warrant at his apartment in the 600 block of Bates Street in south St. Louis, Lewis admitted downloading, viewing and distributing child pornography, his plea says. He said he initially was only selling adult pornography, but started to sell child porn when he "realized how much money others were willing to pay for it," the plea says.

Lewis admitted possessing thousands of images containing child porn and corresponding online with more than 12 people who were requesting child porn.

Lewis was arrested on a fourth-degree assault charge by St. Louis police on April 6 after the victim said he'd rubbed her thighs and buttocks, but Lewis denied that his actions were sexual in nature, the plea says.

