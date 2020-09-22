St. Louis man makes terror threats, comparing self to Kirkwood City Hall shooter, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man called the St. Louis County police dispatch center at least twice in recent days to threaten a "large-scale attack" on the call center or workers inside, prosecutors say.

Damond H. Franklin, 43, of the 3000 block of East Norwood Drive, was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of making a terrorist threat.

Charges say Franklin called the St. Louis County Police Communications Center at 1150 Hanna Road on Thursday and Monday threatening to harm more than 10 workers in the building.

Franklin's comments in the phone calls included "Wait until you see what happens to your building," "I don't know what to do now, you all are (expletive) with me" and "I don't give a flying nickel about anyone in that building," according to charging documents.

Franklin also made references to Charles "Cookie" Thornton, who shot and killed six people and wounded a reporter during a February 2008 shooting rampage at Kirkwood City Hall.