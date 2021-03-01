St. Louis man on probation for gun conviction charged in woman's 2020 shooting death

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on probation for a gun crime has been charged with murdering a woman last June in St. Louis.

John Albert, 24, of the 2700 block of Burd Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 29, 2020, killing of Carmen Pawnell.

Pawnell, 20, was found shot to death about 9 p.m. June 29 in the foyer of a home in the 4800 block of Carter Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood, charges say. A witness identified Albert as holding a gun and arguing with Pawnell just before the shooting.

Police later obtained surveillance video of the shooting from a neighbor's home, charges say.

Albert was being held without bail.

Albert is on probation in a 2019 illegal gun conviction in St. Louis County, court records say. He did not yet have a lawyer.

