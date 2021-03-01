 Skip to main content
St. Louis man on probation for gun conviction charged in woman's 2020 shooting death
John Albert

John Albert was charged in the June 2020 killing of Carmen Pawnell in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on probation for a gun crime has been charged with murdering a woman last June in St. Louis.

John Albert, 24, of the 2700 block of Burd Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 29, 2020, killing of Carmen Pawnell.

Pawnell, 20, was found shot to death about 9 p.m. June 29 in the foyer of a home in the 4800 block of Carter Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood, charges say. A witness identified Albert as holding a gun and arguing with Pawnell just before the shooting.

Police later obtained surveillance video of the shooting from a neighbor's home, charges say.

Albert was being held without bail.

Albert is on probation in a 2019 illegal gun conviction in St. Louis County, court records say. He did not yet have a lawyer.

